Monica Iheakam with Agency reports

The duo of Nigerian internationals: Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho’s future at Leicester City is secured, as coach Brendan Rogers has declared that no players from his squad will be sold in the January transfer window, unless the club want them to go.

Ndidi had remained the driving force behind Leicester’s surge up the table, earning more tackles (61) and more interceptions (31) than any player in Europe’s top leagues this season.

Ndidi’s passing statistics were not particularly spectacular. He had not set up any goals and his total passes (577) and passed success rate (84.2%) are the sixth best in the squad.

Compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho, who struggled earlier in the season bounced back becoming the hero after coming on as a second-half substitute for Leicester City to assist and then score the winner in their 2-1 home win over Everton on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

The Nigerian had another goal and assist in the 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa on Sunday, December 8 as Leicester City got an eighth-straight win.

Rodgers said he will make it his priority to keep the key members from a squad which is currently second in the Premier League and targeting European qualification after an exceptional season.

“Nobody will leave here that we don’t want to go,” he said. “I think we’ve had a couple of enquiries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players.

“But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be nobody going.”

Rodgers also expects there to be little transfer activity in terms of players arriving at Leicester, even with plans being tentatively drawn up for a potential European campaign next season.