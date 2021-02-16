Real Sociedad winger, Adnan Januzaj insists he has nothing to prove to Europa League opponents, Manchester United.

The winger shot to wonderkid status after breaking into David Moyes’ side during the 2013-14 season aged 18, but Louis van Gaal’s appointment a year later saw the Belgian’s momentum stall, before he finally jetted to Spain in 2017.

“I don’t have to prove to anyone, I know my qualities,” Januzaj told ESPN.

“I’m really happy to go back there, the club I love. Once I’m on the pitch, there’s going to be no friends because obviously I’m playing for another club now and also I want to win the game.

“I’m really happy to go back there to see the people.”

The now 26-year-old can look back on lessons learned at Old Trafford.

“I had Fergie and David Moyes, coaches that were believing in me, but then some others came in and they wanted a bit more experience in the team,” Januzaj continued.

“I was a young boy and when you’re a young boy you have to shut up and do what people tell you to do.

“I didn’t have the right coach to push me. For example when Van Gaal came I was playing one game out of six so it was difficult and I was like ‘what am I doing here?

“If at that time I could have chosen to leave the club the year before he came then I would have. I would have gone somewhere else and enjoyed my football.

“At that point I just wanted to leave the club. I didn’t want to go on loan, I wanted to get sold so it was a really difficult situation. I know I won’t make that mistake again.”