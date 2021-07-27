In response to the alarming rates of insecurity and civil unrest across the country, the Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation (JAOPCRF) is launching the Peace Tech Platform aimed at curbing the incidences of violence plaguing the country.

Working with a five-pronged objective, the Platform is geared towards promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, enhancing cooperation, and creating scalable partnerships aimed at peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

Commenting on the soon-to-launch platform, Dr. (Mrs) Dere Awosika, said, “Nigeria is the 8th least peaceful country in Africa and the 146th in the world with new incidents of insecurity springing up very frequently, making the chances for a peaceful nation in the near future appear rather slim.”

“For this to change, an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed. Government, institutions and individuals alike all need to contribute to securing Nigeria. This is why the Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation has created the Peace Tech Platform. We will leverage partnerships with subject matter experts and volunteers to ensure its sustainability and effectiveness in changing the security narrative in Nigeria”, she concluded.

With easy access, a broad stakeholder reach, inclusivity and its apolitical nature, the Peace Tech Platform is set to play a major role in reducing the incidences of violence, insecurity and unrest across the country.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.