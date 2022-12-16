From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will on Saturday host Nigerian youths to a live interactive session on Twitter Spaces as announced by his Media Office.

During the engagement the former governor will be barring his thoughts on the popular “Japa” Rave a term coined from the Southwestern Yoruba Dialect meaning “Runaway” used to refer to the mass exodus of Nigerians especially amongst the youths to other countries in search of greener pastures.

With his travel experience to over 60 countries and Global business investments, Kalu a forces rated Billionaire business tycoon cum Politician will be sharing his thoughts on the pros and cons of growing emigration trend of Nigerian youths to foreign countries.

The session tagged ; “The Japa Rave amongst Nigerian Youths: Orji Kalu’s Thoughts” will be hosted on the Chief Whip’s official Twitter Handle @OUKtweets and to be moderated by @iamkennethcole and @lekanPaul.

In a brief statement by Kalu’s media office the live engagement with the hashtag #AskOrjiKalu will provide an opportunity for thousands of youths to have a live interaction with Orji Kalu on the aforementioned topic.

As stated the session would commence by 10am on Saturday 17th of December at prompt via his official Twitter Handle @OUKtweets.