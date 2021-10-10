The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, has reinstated his support for the development of judo in Nigeria.

The Ambassador said during a meeting with the Board of Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) led by its newly elected President, Dr. Musa Oshodi that one of his assignments in Nigeria is to promote sports diplomacy, adding that Judo, which had its birthplace from Japan, is one of the sports the Embassy would be willing to partner with and see to its popularity in Nigeria.

The Ambassador said: “It is very important for the children to start Judo. I will like to first bring some judo uniforms from Japan,” he said.

The Ambassador disclosed that he would facilitate the importation of judo uniforms to the country after discussing with some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) back home in Japan.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .