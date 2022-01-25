By Chinelo Obogo

President of Nigeria Union in Japan, Kennedy Nnaji, has declared his intention to run for presidency in 2023.

Nnaji, patron of Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos chapter, made the declaration in a statement, yesterday.

The 53-year-old businessman from Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, said his decision to run is borne out of the need to bring his experiences in the diaspora to bear on Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The presidential aspirant, who said he would announce the platform for his aspiration soon, also said time has come for Nigerians to try fresh ideas from the diaspora for top political offices.

He said he would not only bring his experiences into Nigeria but would unify the nation the way he unified all Nigerians resident in Japan.

“There are discordant voices among Nigerians fuelled by selfish persons. No country can grow in an atmosphere of disunity. Nigerians must see themselves as one for the country to move to greater heights. I intend to come in to create harmonious relationship among Nigerians.”