In fulfilment of the promise made in 2021, the government of Japan has donated Judo equipment to Lagos State.

Speaking during the presentation of the first set of equipment to the Lagos State Judo Association (LSJA), the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, said they are ready to improve the profile of Judo in Nigeria and Lagos, being a sports loving state, would continue to benefit from the gesture of Japanese government.

He specifically hailed the efforts of the Chairman of LSJA, Sheriff Hammed, whose vision and passion for the sport has brought vibrancy to Judo in the state.

The Ambassador said the donation would not be a one-off gesture but a continuous one that would help to improve the fortune of the sport in the state.

“I am so happy to be here today because what we are doing here is to fulfill the promise I made on September 2021 when I promised to support the state with some equipment.

“Fortunately, when I went back to Japan, I was able to talk to an NGO who was eager to give Judo equipment and this is just the first set of equipment. And we believe this will be a continuous partnership that will help to teach the athletes the virtues of Judo like respect, rule of law, discipline and diligent which are part of democracy and economic development. Some of the things I know now were what I got from doing Judo. So Judo goes beyond sporting activity but an art that can help to shape someone’s life,” he said.

He said the donation was also part of the sports diplomacy between Nigeria and Japan, while assuring the state of more support to other sports.