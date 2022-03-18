Japan has imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, freezing the accounts of additional Russian nationals and organisations, the government said amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
These included the head of the Russian military intelligence service, GRU and arms supplier, Rosoboronexport.
Japan has now imposed sanctions on 95 Russian individuals and groups in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
The assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country’s central bank and Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko were also frozen.
The Japanese government had earlier on March 3, frozen the assets of 18 Russian officials and seven high-ranking Belarusian officials, along with two Belarusian organisations.
It had already imposed a barrage of sanctions on Russia.(dpa/NAN)
