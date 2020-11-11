(dpa/NAN)

Japanese authorities are to cull about 11,000 chickens at a farm in western Japan on Wednesday after a bird flu outbreak was discovered.

The Kagawa prefectural government confirmed Japan’s third outbreak of H5 avian influenza this season in the city of Mitoyo.

The farm has reported a growing number of chickens death a day ago.

The outbreak came in spite of the restriction of the movements of poultry, eggs and others from another farm in the same city where this season’s first case was found on Thursday.

The local government had to slaughter about 330,000 chicken at that farm.

All three outbreaks were discovered in the prefecture as local authorities also culled around 48,000 chickens in the city of Higashi-Kagawa this week.

“We need to enhance a sense of caution as outbreaks take place earlier than usual,’’ Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.