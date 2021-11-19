Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Friday announced the recruitment of new astronauts the first intake in 13 years.

JAXA said the recruitment was part of the nation’s ambitious plan to participate in the United States lunar exploration project.

“The working area is Earth and space. A business trip without a family to the International Space Station or a long trip to a base on the lunar surface is possible.’’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

It said applications would be running from December 20, 2021 to March 4, 2022.

The agency also said that only Japanese citizens with normal vision, hearing and color perception were allowed to apply adding that height restrictions are 58.8 inches through 75 inches.

According to the agency, convicted offenders or those associated with extremist groups and parties are not allowed to participate in the competition.

In March 2022, the identity check shortlisting would take place, followed by an interview and tests for first stage winners.

The recruitment results will be announced in February 2023 after a four stage-competition.

Astronaut recruitment in Japan has been carried out five times so far, 11 people have passed the competition, seven of them are on active duty.

The competition was last held in 2008, when three out of 963 candidates were shortlisted. (Sputnik/NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .