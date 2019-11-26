Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Japan-based company, Kawasho Foods Trade Corporation, and JFE-Shoji Corporation, recently donated educational materials to 11 public primary schools in Ogun State.

The materials, which included 11,000 exercise books, 450 desks, and benches as well as 150 cartons of canned food products, were distributed among the selected primary schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking at the official presentation of the educational materials, held at the office of Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Abeokuta, the Executive Vice President of the company, Shotaro Tsumura, disclosed that the company started to donate towards educational development in the country since 2011, to commemorate 100th anniversary of Kawasho Foods.

He added that the company donated the educational materials to express the gratitude of support by consumers in Nigeria, noting that “provision of notebooks, desks, and benches each year is to support children’s education, and Geisha canned foods are donated to support the pupils’ diets”.

In his address, the Secretary of Ogun SUBEB, Wasiu Kuye, commended the company for its support towards the state government’s efforts at providing qualitative education in the state, starting at the primary school level.

Kuye, who urged the donor to continue with the support, noted that “the furniture would improve the pupils’ sitting posture and convenience, while the exercise books would provide writing materials for the pupils, particularly the indigent ones, which would improve their academic performance”.