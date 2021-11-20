Jaquar Group, a leading company in the production of complete bathroom solutions, has unveiled Jaquar World store in Lagos. According to Mr. Rajesh Mehra, Promoter and Director, Jaquar Group, the store offers new shopping experience for anyone considering a new bathroom or updating one.

Said he: “Jaquar World is designed to anticipate and exceed the expectations of our discerning customers to provide complete bathroom solutions for their dream bath space with the highest quality of products and services.

“So, I invite everyone to come and discover this unique destination. We assure you that you will be delighted with the ambience and concept of Jaquar World, which, most importantly, allows the concepts and products to speak for themselves.”

“It showcases products from premium brand Jaquar and a luxury brand Artize – two of the company’s most admired global brands.

“It is a perfect place to conjure up your dream bathroom, it offers an immersive environment that welcomes, informs and guides visitors through different aspects of a bathroom – be it aesthetic or functional, basic, or evolved,” he stated.

Mr. Parimal VipaniI, Jaquar National Distributor, Nigeria, explained that “comprehensive customer service under one roof is what makes the Jaquar World offering unmatched and unique in its segment. “It is for people who really want to go for quality product. We are here to put in place Jaquar World in Lagos, and very soon we will have it in Abuja and Port Harcourt and many more places in Nigeria.

At the same time, we have a wide range of distribution network, we have distributors in different markets in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Jaquar can be reached to each and every customer,”

