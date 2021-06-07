Fresh of the release of his last two singles “Wata to Pami” which features South African artists, Calvin Mayer, Darse Mayne and Puffy Jeez released in May and most recently, “Race” featuring TeeFreeze in April, JargoKush made the revelation in an interview with Saturday Magazine.

The Nigerian born South African based artist made the announcement exclusively over the weekend, Kush says his highly anticipated EP is entitled “Therapy,” which he plans to let fans in on his relationship through his music.

“Music to me is therapeutic, I was going through a series of heartbreaks and emotional turmoil when I recorded this project and I can’t wait for the fans to listen to it,” he said.

Therapy is set to arrive later this year, according to Kush.