“You were born to win, but to be a winner you must plan to win, prepare to win and expect to win”.—Zig Ziglar

The above quotation by the great Ziglar represents the personality of a Member of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom, who represents Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja.

Elected into the Green Chambers in 2015, Hon. Agom has kept tap with those who elected him to serve via his legislative outreach and constituents involvement in the smooth running of the federal constituency.

In his desire to make life meaningful for his people, the lawmaker took a need assessment tour within his constituency where he engaged his constituents to exray their myriads of challenges. This tour resulted into the provision of some critical infrastructure, facilitated by the lawmaker for improved living standard and economic growth.

Within his first term in office, the young lawmaker ran an open-door policy, with the help and support of his constituents and a lot were achieved. Hon. Agom influenced, through recommendation, the employment of many constituents into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Civil Defense, Federal Road Safety, Nigerian Army, Police, EFCC, Banks, Department Of Petroleum Resources, to mention but a few.

Among some of his projects include:

1. Electrification of Idum, Adum and Igbo in Wanihem ward. Yala LGA (Rural Electrification Agency)

2. Supply and Installation of a 500kva transformer in Wanibolor. Yala LGA ( Fed. Mins. of Power Works & Housing)

3. Drilling and Installation of 1 No Motorised borehole in Okuku. Yala LGA.

4. Drilling & Installation of 1No Motorised borehole in Yache. Yala LGA.

5. Drilling & Installation of of 1No Solar Powered borehole in Ikajor Ward Ishibori. Ogoja LGA.

6. Drilling & Installation of 1No Motorised borehole in Nkum Irede, Ibil. Ogoja LGA.

7. Drilling & Installation of 1No Motorised borehole in Idum Mbube. Ogoja LGA.

8. Electrification of Mbube East from Benkpe, Ogoja LGA.

9. Supply & Installation of 500kva transformer in Oboso, Mbube (Fed. Mins.of Power Works & Housing)

10. Empowerment & training of over 250 youths in vocational skill acquisition in his constituency over 8million was giving out in cash for start ups.

11. He facilitated the Construction of the (old) Union Bank Road, Igoli-Ogoja LGA- NDDC 2016 Budget and many others.

On his first primary assignment as a lawmaker, Jarigbe has sponsored 10 bills and four motions on the floor of the green chambers for the benefit of Cross River State and Nigeria in general

Some of them include:

1. University of Calabar Act (Amendment) Bill 2017(Amendment of cap U5 LFN 2004)

2. A Bill for an act to provide for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology, OGOJA and for other matters connected therewith 2018.

3. A Bill for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Yala 2018.

MOTIONS:

1. Call for Rehabilitation of the Road from Yahe-Ukelle in Yala LGA of Cross River State to Igede in Oju LGA of Benue State, 25/11/2015.

2. Urgent Need to Investigate Acts of Procedural Breach by the Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), 08/03/2016.

3. Urgent Need to Investigate the Huge Debts Owed to PPMC by Major and Independent Oil Marketets/Sabotage by Some Oil Marketers, 29/09/2016.

4. Urgent need to investigate the mysterious death of the Late Joy Odama; Crutech Student, 21 years, from Yala, who died controversially in the house of one Alhaji Usman Adamu in Abuja.

It is worthy to note that one of Hon. Jarigbe’s Bill, HB 262 University of Abuja Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 has passed the third (3rd) reading and assented to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is now gazetted as one of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN).

He has also intervene in several cases, especially through cash donations, gift, cars, tricycles, sewing machines, funding of small scale businesses, procurement of farm inputs for farmers, construction of solar powered boreholes, skill acquisition training, scholarship to deserving constituents and many others.

Follwing his outstanding legislative performance and constituency development, Hon. Agom was re-elected for a second term to consolidate and sustain the tempo of his outreach. On marking the first year of his re-election for a second term, the pragmatic lawmaker sent out a touching message to his constituents.

He wrote: “I come on this platform to thank the Ogoja/ Yala people for the confidence reposed in me, exactly one year ago. My greatest joy is that my brother and friend who contested on the opposite platform is one of my closest allies today. We’ve long moved on. I didnt emerge because I had special skills but because its God’s chosen time for me to serve our people.

“We are mere mortals and can’t assume invincibility. Your continued support is invaluable and my promise to you is that- I AM POISED to delivering on this MANDATE you graciously gave to me in Trust. I remain eternally indebted to you all for this rare opportunity. God bless you all”.

Barely Seven Months from the inauguration into the 9th Assembly for a second term, Rt. Hon Jarigbe Agom has done the following…

(1) Rt. Hon jarigbe Agom has empowered over 200 Constituents from across the 24 wards of Ogoja/Yala with Birds, Feeds and Vaccines.

(2) He has done free medical outreach across Ogoja/Yala with Over 5,000 constituents as beneficiaries.

(3) He has also empowered over 50 constituents with motor cycles, over 25 Tricycles (Keke na pep), mechanized farm implement and 5 Cars to people across Ogoja/Yala.

(4) Supply and Installation of 2,500kva transformers in Ogoja.

(5) He has also extended his hand of goodwill by giving out N250,000 to a youth from Ijibor in Bekwarra local government area to start up a business.

(6) Rt. Hon Jarigbe Agom made a passionate appeal for fire truck to be made available for fire Department in Ogoja.

(7) Rehabilitation of Borehole in Ochochi Okpudu in okpoma, in Yala LGA.

(8) Presented wrappers and cash to all the widows in the constituency during the Yulitide season.(2019)

(9) Rt. Hon Jarigbe Agom facilitated the entrepreneurship development training for more than 400 constituents to enable them access the CBN AGSMEIS Loan of N10million naira. The training fee was over N5million

(10) He has organized skills acquisition training for youths accross the 24 wards of Ogoja/Yala where cash were also given for start-ups.

(11) He has purchased 240 jamb forms for Jambites across the 24 wards of Ogoja/Yala.

(13) Hon Jarigbe Agom has effected the payment of Busary to constituents across Ogoja/Yala which is ongoing.

With the mandate bestowed on him by the electorate, he saw himself having a commitment and a social contract of service for the overall interest of his people.

Hon Jarigbe, the voters have already decided, they approve of your basic philosophies and have chosen to place their trust in you; that allows you not only to represent by listening, but also to represent by leading, by shaping opinions. You possess the passion, experience, disposition and sagacity to satisfactorily represent your people.

As a lawmaker, you are appealing to the best instincts of your constituents, you ran for a legislative office to make a difference, a difference for the better; and yes, you are putting the people first by your utmost commitment to their needs, in a very special way.

Legislative service is one of democracy’s worthiest pursuits. It is an important duty that deserves time, attention and dedication, in all of these tight engagements, you are never far from your people, hence your doors are open and accessible to your constituents far and near and even others in the diaspora.

Besides, you have made the job of a lawmaker a lot more interesting to your supporters because you really know the people you represent. You have used your skills and your office to help communities find solutions. You return phone calls, answer e-mails and letters, have town hall meetings and reply chats; this is awesomely encouraging and commendable.

Representation requires a bond of trust between citizens and their representatives; this bond, you hold in high esteem because you solidly enjoy the support and goodwill of your constituents in view of your openness, transparency, worthiness, accountability and accessibility.

As a patriotic lawmaker, you have mastered the keys of building those around you to greatness. May you continue to show commitment, love and care for the people who elected you to represent them irrespective of their political parties, family background and political ward.

The days ahead holds greater positions for you…

Soar higher, Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom.