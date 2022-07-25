From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has harped on the need to establish a college of agriculture in Ogoja, saying such an institution would provide agricultural training, research and bring development.

Ogoja an agrarian community in the north senatorial district of Cross River, is one of the remaining old provinces without much federal presence in terms of educational institutions and social infrastructures.

Jarigbe, who spoke recently on the Federal College of Agriculture Ogoja, Bill, (SB 809) 2022, said establishing the institution has become imperative considering the quantum of agricultural products from five local government areas that make up the north zone.

Jarigbe, who is the sponsor and represents the Cross River North senatorial district, said the college would provide agricultural education, training, research and development, which could have a direct impact on poverty reduction.

He explained that the college would bring technological expertise to local farmers and subsequently increase farm productivity and food supply, thereby creating employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour as well reduce the cost of food crops due to availability.

“The institution, when established, would help accelerate the agricultural growth rate, enhance the income of farmers, transform educational infrastructures and generate employment opportunities in the sector for constituents,” he stated.

The Senate on Agriculture and Rural Development recently had a public hearing for eight bills including the Nigerian Research Institute of Fishing, Aquaculture, Bakassi (Est) bill (SB 116) and a bill for an act to establish the Federal College of Agriculture, Ogoja (SB 809) 2022. The Committee is headed by Sen Muhammad Bima Enagi.

