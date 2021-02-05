From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says it takes God’s grace to bear the loss of a loved one.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State, during a funeral mass held in honour of late Leonard Agom Jarigbe, father of member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe.

According to him, “It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially a parent who has been there from the start. One whose hands have raised you and whose words have charted the course of your life in ways both obvious and subtle. It takes the grave and mercy of God almighty to bear such a loss and carry on.”

He said he wishes the bereaved family that grace and prays for the repose of the departed on behalf of the House and the people of Nigeria. Governor Ben Ayade, described the departed as “respectable gentleman, fine administrator and community leader”.

He added that late Leonard Jarigbe rendered dedicated and committed services to his fatherland and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Similar tributes was showered on the deceased by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike as well as his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, among others.

Jarigbe Agom in his response said the deceased made the best of his active days.

He added that he taught them service to the people and promised not to disappoint him even in death.

Earlier in his homily, Rev Fr Francis Eworo, prayed for the soul of the deceased and urged all who attended the funeral mass to emulate the emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Pa Jarigbe, who dedicated all his life to the service of God.