From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River has promised to restore teachers’ lost glory in the state if elected into government in the 2023 general elections.

The party’s candidate for Cross River North senatorial district, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, who made the promise when he received members and leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ogoja on Tuesday, bemoaned the current situation of teachers in the state whose members have been denied promotion for seven years running by Governor Ben Ayade-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The senator decried the untold hardship retired teachers are passing through as a result of non-payment of the backlog of pensions and gratuity owed them, promising that the PDP administration would right the wrongs.

“I am a product of a teacher. Both my parents were teachers and as such, I have no choice but to always support your course.

“However, with your support to all PDP candidates, especially the governorship candidate, all the ill-treatment meted out to you by the current government of APC in the state will be corrected,” he assured.

While he promised to deliver a brand new vehicle to the union before the New Year, he empowered the zonal chapters and some members of the state executives from the northern senatorial district with 25 motorcycles.

Earlier in his address, the state chairman of the NUT, Mr Gregory Olayi, commended the senator for the quality representation he has given to his people.

He noted that his numerous interventions and contributions in the education sector as a federal legislator have not gone unnoticed and pleased that members of the union be considered in his empowerment programmes.

He lamented the poor treatment of teachers by the current administration in the state, disclosing that “in the past seven (7) years, no promotion, gratuity and other incentives have been paid to any teacher in Cross River even as the state government deducts members’ dues without remittance to the union.”