Local prosecutors are still investigating SV Hamburg player Bakaray Jatta on suspicion of having lied about his identity when he fled from Gambia to Germany.

The 22-year-old Jatta is suspected to be Bakary Daffeh, a footballer who is two years older.

The player has dismissed the allegations, and Hamburg and Bremen authorities ended a probe last year after Gambia confirmed his identity.

Jatta’s residence was searched two weeks ago and the Senate has now said that there “is concrete evidence of contacts to people who, based on the current status of the investigation, can only be linked to Mr Daffeh.”

The Senate said that data seized in the search is being investigated.

The Bild newspaper also said Jatta’s bank account was at the centre of it all, with alleged transactions to team-mates of Daffeh.

Prosecution spokeswoman Nana Frombach said not all contacts from the transactions were comprehensible.

But she added: “We must wait and see which comes out of it. There could also be a harmless explanation for the contacts.”(dpa/NAN)