Ahead of the governorship election, Jattu Progressive Union (JPU) Uzairue, in Etsako West Local Government Area, has endorsed the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, promising to mobilise voters to ensure their victory in the poll.

The endorsement was conveyed in a letter by JPU, Benin Chapter, and signed by the Chairman, Rev. Dr. Felix Oshionebo and Secretary General, Mohammed Kassim and five others.

The group said the endorsement was informed by the developmental strides of the governor and his deputy in their community and the entire state.

It pledged its unflinching support and votes for the PDP to enable the governor consolidate on his achievements in the first term.

The Jattu Progressive Union, Benin and the entire Uzairue people congratulated the governor and the deputy on their well deserved chieftaincy titles conferred on them by the Ogieneni of Uzairue Kingdom and also their successful completion of ward-to-ward electioneering campaign tour throughout the state.

“The entire people of Uzairue are proud of you and your Deputy for the milestone developments and achievements in Edo State, too numerous to mention.

“In the light of the above, we unanimously decided to endorse the governor and his deputy for a second term in office to make Edo State great again”, the group said.