By Moses Akaigwe

(08072100049)

Africa’s football legend and dribble wizard, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, and the world’s leading manufacturer of 3-wheelers, Bajaj Auto, have blazed a remarkable trail in celebrity endorsement, by entering into a unique pact to promote the popular Bajaj brand of commercial vehicles.

As part of the partnership, the skillful CAF Africa Cup of Nations winner and Atlanta 96 Olympic gold medalist is now the brand ambassador for the fast-expanding Bajaj range of 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers, especially the soon to be launched Superkeke.

The Superkeke is expected to drive into the Nigerian market next month {specifically, November 4} “with the most differentiated features ever seen in the segment.”

Commenting on the partnership, Okocha said he was elated to be associated with the world’s number one 3-wheeler company, Bajaj Auto. “They have a great legacy here in Nigeria. I am proud to endorse a brand whose products have been giving employment and fulfilling transportation needs for us Nigerians. I have personally seen how their kekes have been moving Nigeria forward over the years.”

Predictably, the management of Bajaj Auto said it couldn’t have had a better partner than the master-dribbler, and is confident that the popular sports personality is a great fit for its modern product line-up.

Vice-President, West Africa, Bajaj Auto, Shaleen Nayak, echoed this, saying “We are de-lighted to partner with a legend like ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha in Nigeria, which is also our biggest international market, and who is better than the celebrated footballer to take the values of our 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler offering forward?”

With its assembly plant at VON Automobiles in Lagos, Stallion Auto Keke Ltd. (SAKL), is the distribution partner of commercial vehicle range for Bajaj Auto with commitment to generating employment and opportunities for the Nigerian economy.

Managing Director SAKL, Mr. Manish Rohtagi, added: “The Superkeke is a truly innova-tive and powerful product for the Nigerian roads. The company through its superior product and sharp service offerings and welfare initiatives, will establish and forge long-term partnership with the channel ecosystem and customers across Nigeria.” Rohtagi disclosed that, in conjunction with the network partners, the company is committed to providing employment opportunity to five million Nigerians directly and indirectly over the next five years.

“Bajaj has always been a trusted and admired brand in Nigeria. So is the case with Stallion. The synergy is going to take the market by storm,”