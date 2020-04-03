Rita Okoye

Talented artiste and graduate of Economics and Cyber Security from University of Missouri St Louis, United States, Jibril Anifowoshe aka JayBleeng, has released a single, Begging For Your Love, which comes with touching lyrics and remarkable rhythm of love.

Expressing excitement over his latest music project, the artiste said: “The reviews from Begging For Your Love have been absolutely phenomenal, ranging from repeated radio airplay in Nigeria, Africa and the United States. The music speaks for itself, it shows the commitment, energy and the emotional aspect of things.”

JayBleeng’s sound touches the mind and reaches deeply into the soul, as he always leaves his audience yearning for more. “The stage is my playground. Performing in shows is beautiful because it brings out the energetic aspect of me. I connect with the fans with my charisma. I just love entertaining my fans,” he reveals.

As a remarkable poet, JayBleeng believes that quality songs will change the music scene. “I believe in quality music which is good for entertainment purposes. However, I intend to inspire people, bring awareness to topics that people don’t want to talk about, highlight and call awareness to things, take people’s minds away from the regular day-to-day struggle, and put smiles on the faces of people with music,” he added.