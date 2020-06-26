Fast rising dancehall songwriter cum singer, Obiajulu Kachikwuru Okeyokafor aka Jaybytee, is set to rule the music industry with his explosive song.

According to the musician, the song is in a class of its own. “It’s a jaw breaking vibe. Such quality of lyrics and production cannot be found anywhere in the country at the moment. I’m out to redefine dancehall music,” he said.

Born on January 21, 1994 and raised in the southeast, Jaybytee started his music career doing underground collaborations with up and coming artistes while in the seminary, where he was enrolled by his father, with the hope of becoming a reverend father.

His parents later moved to Lagos after he graduated from the seminary. In 2011, Jaybytee did a song, Kolo with Kidco, and in 2016, dropped another song, Thank You Lord featuring reggae dancehall artiste, S.B Mogom. His recent song, Wayo ft. Wale Kwame, is a delight to music lovers.