From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fast rising hip-hop singer, Joshua Abiola James aka Jaytime is set to release a new single, Kiss ‘n’ Tell remix featuring a top Nigerian artiste.

Jaytime’s love for music started at a young age as a drummer but later evolved to become a professional songwriter and then a singer, with performances at a host of events. He became popular last year after releasing a Fela-inspired masterpiece titled, Come to Me, with its video stirring the hearts of music lovers and consequently hitting over one million views on YouTube. The song has been featured on various platforms including HipTV, Soundcity TV, Trace TV, and Urban TV amongst others.

Known for his uniqueness and unrivalled showmanship, Jaytime, a self-signed artiste, who draws inspiration from Fela Anikulakpo-Kuti, said he sees himself attaining legendary status like Fela, 2Baba, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy while also bringing value to the Afrobeats scene.

