Junior Chamber International Eko (JCI Eko) has concluded the 11th edition of its flagship programme ‘Brand Masterclass BMC’ last Sunday, October 10, 2021. The programme, which was delivered with promise of excellence was hosted by CEO Riquesa Africa, Sandra Ajayi. The Brand Masterclass BMC 11.0, themed ‘Brand Sustainabilty: Pivoting your brand to fit the challenging Landscape’ , pulled an impressive line-up of speakers including CEO Havas Africa, Lanre Oyegbola; CEO Blackhouse Media Zambia, Malekano Mwanza; CEO Ocean Outdoor Limited, Babs Fagade; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi. Over the last decade, JCI Eko’s Brand Masterclass has contributed immensely to building and repositioning individuals, SMEs and corporate brands in Lagos and beyond.

Through the years, the organisation has evolved, from not just building business and family brands, to become a strong brand to be reckoned with. It is an organisation filled with young and active citizens, between the ages of 18 and 40, who seek to keep making positive impacts and changes in the society. JCI Eko is one of the many local organisations under JCI Nigeria and the umbrella of the global network, JCI. The not-for-profit Organization has continuously delivered the best in the branding world to individuals.

