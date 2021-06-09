Junior Chamber International (JCI) Eko Chapter, has concluded its June business meeting with the education of its members on how to sustain financial investments in a fast changing economic landscape.

The charity organisation, a Not-for-Profit Organisation also inducted a new member announcing that plans are underway for the hosting of its national convention in October this year.

Commenting on the induction culture, President of JCI Eko, Mr. Kunle Adelakun, said: “For you to be a JCI member there are some requirements you would have to meet. He listed the condition to include among others that an applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 40; must have attended JCI Eko functions; and being a part of the intending members training platforms, physically and on WhatsApp where such members come together to be enlightened on the JCI culture, philosophy and creed. These are the things that connect us all together not only in Nigeria but also in other parts of the world.”

The JCI Nigeria national convention brings together all local organisations under the JCI Nigeria umbrella to plan ahead, hold elections of national officers, and awards for local organisations that have performed “wonderfully well in 2021”. The convention would be hosted by JCI Atlantic.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications, JCI Nigeria has described the Congress, slated for South Africa as the “gathering of people beyond Nigeria. It is a gathering of young creative citizens from all over the world”.

The business meeting, tagged “Sustaining financial investment” was launched to teach and advise members on the right savings principles, financial discipline, available investment opportunities, and the pros and cons of various investment options.