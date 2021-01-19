From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Command have apprehended a 20- year jealous housewife, Suwaiba Shuaibu, over the gruesome murder of a 17- year lady, who was scheduled to wedded by her husband in a few days time.

The suspect, who is currently cooling her heels in detention at the police command in the state, was picked up after she slayed one Aisha Kabir of Gimawa Village in Doguwa Local Government Area of the state and dumped in an uncompleted building.

It was gathered that the suspect, who is a second wife to one Shahrehu Alhaji Ali, could not bear the thought of the addition of another wife to their home, decided to stop the proposed wedding by all costs.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the tragic case, said that, their “Investigations revealed that the deceased and the husband of the suspect have been in relationship for over six years and their wedding ceremony was scheduled to hold on the 9th January, 2021” .

He added that, “During interrogation, the suspect freely confessed she had called the victim on phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighborhood, where she used a sharp knife to stab her on her neck, chest and other parts of her body.

“She disclosed she killed the victim out of jealousy, because her husband proposed to marry her” said the police spokesman who added that the remains of the deceased had been evacuated to Tudun Wada General Hospital for examination.

Daily Sun gathered that the case has been transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, for discrete investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the completion of investigation” said Abdullahi Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police. End