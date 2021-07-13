From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A jealous lover soldier with the Nigerian Army has reportedly killed his lover, an undergraduate at the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

The suspect, James Matol, who is believed to have gone underground to escape arrest was said to have killed his name identified as Jennifer Ugadu, an undergraduate at the Faculty of Education.

Investigations revealed that the corpse of the 23- year- old Madu was discovered on Tuesday with bullet wounds and lacerations on her body, with a finger on the right hand cut off in apparent struggle with her killer.

Her friends and neighbours were said to have been worried that they saw her last with the suspect on July 11 and unable to get through they broke into her house and met her decomposing body.

One of her friends went through her phone and stumbled on Whasapp messages from Matol where he accused her of cheating on him and threatened to kill her before killing himself.

The suspect was said to have accused the deceased two friend identified as Eniye and Vera for giving her wrong advise which has led to their five years storming relationship causing him emotional frustration .

“We were shocked to hear what he was posting and we quickly informed the institution authority. He accused the girl of cheating and use of diabolic method to charm him. But most students know the couple and their violent relationship,” said a classmate of the deceased.

The neighbours reported the incident to the Police and they visited the scene to remove her decomposing body.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli has ordered a discreet investigations.

“Police have recovered the decomposing corpse of one Jennifer Ugadu aged 23 years, a two hundred level student of the faculty of Education at the Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area Bayelsa State.

The deceased body was discovered on 13th July 2021, after one of her friends stumbled on a chat, where the deceased boyfriend admitted to killing her and threatened to commit suicide.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased was shot in her apartment by her boyfriend, one James Matol, who is allegedly a member of the Nigerian Army. Investigations also reveals that the deceased was last seen with the boyfriend on 11th July 2021.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Mike Okoli has ordered for discreet Investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the student.”

