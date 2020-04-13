Gyang Bere, Jos

As a way of cushioning the effects of the lockdown, occasioned by the pandemic Coronavirus in the country, the management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, (JED), has assured its consumers in Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Gombe states of continuous electricity supply for 16 hours per day.

However, he disclosed that the assurances of steady supply is based on energy at its disposal.

“We will maintain regular supply to our customers based on availability this period of seat-at-home so as to help reduce their boredoms as staying in one place could be very stressful without light”.

The Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, who expressed government’s appreciation to the management of JED, disclosed that the governor was ready to support the company in its quest to constantly supply energy to the people of the state.

“We are aware of certain challenges impeding your business such as vandalism, energy theft and several other factors bedeviling your system, yet we still experience 16 hours of daily supply within the city of Jos and its environs. We are positive that the JED Plc will continue to deliver quality service to people”.

The company also donated safety materials to the Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Gombe states to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Regional Managers of Jos Metro and Bukuru, Aliyu Aminu Abba and Olaniyi Ogunmakinwa, who presented the items said that the company expressed its support to the state governments in its fight against the spread of the killer virus in the state.

The company commended the state government for living up to its statutory responsibility of championing the health course of the people.

“The state government has so far perform creditably well in the fight against this hydra-headed monster called Coronavirus’’

Meanwhile, the Gombe State taskforce on the spread of the disease, also appreciated the JED management for donating the materials aimed at combating the spread of pandemic in the state.

Head, Corporate Communications, Friday Adakole Elijah, in a statement quoted Regional Manager, Sani Hamza, who presented the materials to have said it was part of the contributions in combating the scourge of COVID-19 in the country.