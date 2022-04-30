From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) has disclosed plans to embark on sensitization of its customers on safety measures while using the electric power.

According to JEDC the sensitize followed the incident of a high voltage surge from a transformer that claimed three lives and injured others around Yaunde hotel at Tumfure community in Akko Local Government (LGA) of Gombe State.

Addressing newsmen in Gombe the JEDC’s Regional Manager (RM) in charge of the Gombe state office Auwal Baba-Jada warned consumers to deceit from using bare hands and feet while handling electricity. He said, “if there is anything people should do when there is a high current, you don’t use bare hands and you do not go barefooted”.

The RM assured that the Disco would soon be launching an orientation and sensitisation program for its customer. We are going to sensitize the people on how to use light, one has to use dry wood or plastic to do that and also one has is shoes on”.

However, Baba-Jada lamented over the decayed of the electricity network in Gombe. He said, “Obviously speaking, the network is not as perfect as the way it should be. Since my posting to Gombe, I have been trying to make sure that whatever I think is possible within my reach, I will do it”.

“We have the people we call NEPA two, 80 per cent of them are the ones that are engaged in dropping off this service for the people. And you know the 2005 Electricity and Industrial Act, only gave us permission when somebody is trying to tamper with our network.

People use that advantage and be calling NEPA two to come and drop service to them, erect poles of which you know, the issue of erecting even wooden poles have been banned for long. But some people will lie to you, begging and crying to get the service in whatever way, either right or wrong,” Baba-Jada said.