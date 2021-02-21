From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy Agba, has embarked on massive membership drive across the northern senatorial districts of Cross River, calling on youths, women and business people to join the APC.

Agba, in the last couple of days, had been mobilising his kinsmen men and women to take take advantage of the ongoing registration/revalidation exercise of the party to join en mass.

Speaking at the party revalidation membership drive rally held at Obudu local government APC chapter secretariat, Agba called on the youths and other stakeholders to support Presudent Mohammad Buhari-led administration.

According to him, the APC government has done so much for Cross River and the registration exercise was an ample opportunity for more people from the state to key into the vision of the party.

‘We’re here not because of me or anybody but our great party, the APC. We would move to other parts of the state to see what’s happening there and encourage more people to join.

‘My message to you, my people is to take advantage of the ongoing exercise to join the party. Politics is a game of numbers and if we must win elections, we need to grow our membership.I encourage young people to get involved in politics to bring the change they desire.

‘The APC government has done so much for us. Bekwarra had no light for almost six years but recently, we restored light in Bekwarra. Here in Obudu, the entire local government was in darkness for over six weeks but just within 24 hours when I heard it, we restored light. That’s the advantage of having one of your own as minister.

‘In Yala, the APC government is digging boreholes for some communities and the approval for the Yala-Okpoma road has been granted. We’re currently carrying out solar light projects in Obanliku. We believe that to grow the local economy, we must create the favourable atmosphere by providing improved electricity.

‘The President has given me mandate to electrify six million homes with solar power. In the next few months, we’ll kickoff the exercise and we’ll come to you to decide the homes to benefit from this.

‘Cultism doesn’t pay. Disrespect for elders, leaders don’t pay. You need to prepare yourselves for opportunities by going to school and cultivating good and responsible habits.’

Also speaking at the rally, the former Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Chief Fidelis Ugbo, commended the minister for bringing the people together and urging them to join the party.

Ugbo, who hails from Obanliku, said the state would benefit more if the membership of the party grows hence, more people should come out and register.

At the rally were the Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority, Engr Bassey Nkposong, National Caretaker Organizing Secretary of the Party (South-South), Hon Atsu Liberty, former member representing Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku federal constituency, Hon Mike Ogah, Director, Nigerian Electricity Management Agency, Mr Pius Achu, and his Chief of Staff, Mr Joel Dimla.

and five caretaker chapter chairmen of the five local governments in the North.