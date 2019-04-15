Kewalram Chanrai Group has secured exclusive rights as the franchise representatives of FCA auto brands in Nigeria, thus earning the right to distribute all Fiat, Jeep and Chrysler cars brands in the local market.

The FCA Group is the renowned manufacturer of premium Italian and American auto brands such as Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, amongst others.

Following the cheery development, a line-up of popular models, including the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Compass, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT version, Dodge Durango, Fiat Tipo, Fiat Pickup and the Ram Open back, are already on display at a showroom on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company says the new, purpose-built showroom is exclusively dedicated to these brands, even as it hints that more models would be added to the ranges.

The company has also set in motion a strong mechanism to spread the presence of the brands to other parts of the country, using its already established branch network.

The acquisition of marketing rights for the popular vehicles is a major boost to Kewalram Chanrai’s reputation as a diverse conglomerate with strong presence in 12 countries including Nigeria. It has a distribution history spanning over 150 years.

As part of its repositioning strategy to ensure dominance in the market, the company has strengthened it’s after-sales services for enhanced service delivery.

Company’s sources say outstanding after-sales personnel have been trained by the manufacturers’ technical staff on how to render seamless after-sales services for all the brands.

“We don’t just sell, we ensure effective after-sales services,” the sources explain.

It is seen that Chanrai was chosen as the exclusive distributor for the FCA brands in the country because of its strong pedigree in automobile business as well as its firm commitment to the provision of after-sales service.

Fiat Group, the Italian auto maker had in 2014 acquired 100 percent ownership in Chrysler Group, the American premium car company in a move that integrated the financial and the technical aspects of the two groups into one. The merger created a multi-national organisation that operates in more than 140 countries.

Jeep is a world class brand that has been in production for more than seven decades. Specialising only in Sports Utility Vehicles, its models like the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Patriot, Compass have dominated the SUV market for many decades.

The brand has benefitted from renowned luxury car makers from Europe, making the brand one of the best in the market.

Dodge Brand is one of the popular brands in the world. A member of the revered Chrysler family and now Fiat Group, Dodge specialises in the production of Sports Utility Vehicles, passenger cars, large pickup and multi-purpose vehicles. Some of its products include the Durango SUV, Neon sedan, Dakota pickup and minivan.

Chrysler brand boasts of products like PT Cruiser, Town and Country minivan and a few others.

The Fiat brand is one of European brands, and has made a name as the maker of affordable and durable vehicles, especially mini cars and compact sedans. Its newly introduced small pickup is fast becoming the toast of pickup buyers across the globe.

The Fiat Group is a big player in the luxury car segment with brands like Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

With this latest development in the auto market, car lovers in Nigeria now have their choices widened by the addition of the attractive bevy from the Kewalram Chanrai Group.