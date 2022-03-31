Martell Nigeria has introduced Jeff Bankz, BBNaija star and fashion enthusiast, as its brand ambassador.

The brand disclosed this during the official launch of its first-ever Martell House in Nigeria.

In introducing the brand ambassador, Elizabeth Anthony, brand manager for Martell Nigeria said: “We were looking for a pacesetter; someone whose audacity was easily identifiable, whose boldness empowered curiosity and had the passion to inspire others to push the Martell culture forward. Jeff Bankz encapsulates these qualities and we are glad to have him represent the brand positively in a multitude of settings.”

Jeff Bankz brings a unique background to his role as a brand ambassador for Martell Nigeria. In this capacity, Jeff Bankz’s role is to educate consumers, customers & distributors on Martell with exclusive training, tastings, etc. while generating brand awareness through word-of-mouth marketing.

On his part, Jeff Bankz who was proud to begin the journey with Martell defined Martell House as a premium lifestyle experience like never before.