Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Attahiru Jega has charged Nigeria’s youths and women to becomes self-assertive to ensure good governance and sustainable development in the country.

Jega said this in Birnin Kebbi while delivering a lecture at the first public lecture organised by the Coalition of Youth and Women Organisations in Kebbi State.

The former INEC boss, who spoke on the topic ‘The Youth, Good Governance and Sustainable Socio-Economic Development of Nigeria’, said that youths and women must move beyond agonising over the country’s malaise and to constructively engage in the political and governance processes.

“Our youth and women must become self-assertive by their own efforts. They must move beyond agonising over our national malaise and organise effectively to constructively engage with our political and governance processes, towards bringing the desired inclusion of all segments of our society into the task of ensuring good governance and sustainable development,” he stated.

“As I quite often say, it may be difficult, but is not impossible to get this done. They should take their destiny and our nation’s destiny in their hands. They should not allow others to hide behind their toga to advance particularistic, non-youth agendas.

“They should lead to get the agenda crafted and their concerns squarely addressed,” Jega said.

Jega recommended the urgent review of the National Youth Policy to enhance and imbue serious programmes targeted at satisfying the needs and aspirations of the youth, with their active participation.

“Efforts should be targeted at systematic removal of all barriers to effective youth participation in the Nigerian political economy. The Federal Government should strive hard to implement all AU resolutions/ decisions for youth engagement, empowerment and employment, which it is a signatory to.

“All three arms of government, at all tiers, need to carefully plan and introduce internship schemes for youth,” Jega said.

In his remarks, Governor Atiku Bagudu commended the youths and women coalition for organising the lecture.

“My administration, ever since we came into power, has been youth and women sensitive; we have policies for our youths and are determined to empower them, especially women, to not only become self-reliant but employers of labour,” he said.

“We have assisted many youths and women associations in many areas, especially in agriculture, and we are still doing so in collaboration with our national and international partners.”

Bagudu assured that the recommendations proffered by the speakers at the lecture would be studied for possible implementation within the limited resources of the state.