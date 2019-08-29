Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Members and chieftains of the Peoples’ Redemption Party (PRP) have expressed reservations over the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega holding sensitive position in the party.

They hinged their reservations on the fact that Jega was instrumental to deregistration of the party as the election management board umpire before it was reinstated after legal battles.

Reacting to the development, the chairman, Board of Trustees, Balarabe Musa, said though he has resolved not to discuss the issue behind the crisis in the party in the media, he was not comfortable with the sensitive role assigned to Jega.

“The rumour that they are planning to mussle me out of the party is really spreading but the truth is that we are taking the matter carefully. I don’t want to discuss the issue of his joining the party in the media or with any other person, I can only discuss it with the National Executive Committee and the Board of Trustees of the party. Since it is our internal problem, I can feel free to discuss the situation with them before the matter gets out of hand,” he noted in a telephone interview.

Asked if he is comfortable with Jega’s membership of the party, the second republica governor of Kaduna State said: “Of course, I am comfortable with his membership of my party because he made a call to people before joining the party and many believe that he’ll help the party grow stronger.”