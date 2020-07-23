Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Jegede polled a total votes of 888 to beat seven other contestants including the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Mr. Jegede was the candidate of the PDP in the 2016 governorship election and contested against the incumbent governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Voting started at 2pm on Tuesday and ended at 8pm but the results were announced midnight on Thursday.

With this development, Jegede will again face Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the poll, which will be a repeat of the 2016 battle.

Political pundits have described the forthcoming governorship election as the battle of two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

According to the results Eddy Olafeso polled 175 very, Agboola Ajayi- 657 votes, Banji Okunomo- 90 Votes, Bode Ayorinde – 95 Votes, Bolawaji Kunlere- 33 very, Ebiseni Olusola- 29 votes, Erewa Godday- 13 very and Eyitayo Jegede- 888 very.