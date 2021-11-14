Lagos will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.

The campaign will feature the distribution of a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series “A Better World Is Near.”

More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine will be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.

“There is so much despair and nothing can be as refreshing as a message of hope. That is the central theme of Jesus’ gospel. A better world is indeed near,” Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, said.

