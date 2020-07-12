Jehovah’s Witnesses have concluded the arrangement to organise virtual convention year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day convention tagged “Always Rejoice” is planned to be released incrementally in six segments, starting July 6, 2020, on their website, jw.org.

According to the release made available to Sunday Sun, the convention will be available in over 360 languages in nearly 120 countries. Under the arrangement, each member of the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses will present two discourses during the convention.