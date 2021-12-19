Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria recently held two special events to mark its 100 years of Bible education work.

Olusegun Eroyemi of the Public Information Desk who disclosed this in a statement said that penultimate Sunday, all congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria were invited to view a special prerecorded programme featuring talks and interviews regarding the history of the preaching work in the country.

“The programme was streamed to viewers in the Efik, English, Igbo, Nigerian Sign Language, Pidgin, and Yoruba languages. Earlier, on Friday December 10, they opened a special museum exhibition at their branch office. The exhibition tape was cut by 91-year-old Albert Olih who has been preaching for nearly 74 years,” he said.

The exhibition entitled: “100 Years of Courage,” tells the exciting story of bold preaching and strong faith. It highlights that Witnesses in Nigeria demonstrated courage despite publication bans, public ridicule, and a brutal civil war. This history is brought to life through interactive audio and video elements and displays of original historical artifacts. Visitors will be able to watch the growth of the work in Nigeria, from December 1921, when a few interested people attended Bible study classes in Lagos, to modern times, as a crowd of over 400,000 Witnesses preach throughout the country, he added.