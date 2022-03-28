By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Following the announcement that their in-person religious services will resume from April 1 as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting their friends and neighbours to two important programs that will hold in their Kingdom Halls in the month of April. These annual programs have been sources of hope and comfort for millions of participants around the globe.

For more than 20 years, 82-year-old Eunice Oguara, who lives in a nursing home in Abuja, has battled complications from an accident that resulted in immobility and pain. ‘It is an unpleasant situation. I cannot walk; I cannot use my hand even to pick calls,’ she said.

Eunice has held on tight to the hope from the Scriptures that she has appreciated since she became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses some 58 years ago. ‘My Bible reading and meditation shows that the hope of having healthy bodies in the new world is sure,’ said Eunice. ‘This is fortifying and comforting.’

In April, Eunice will join millions of Witnesses worldwide, including around 400,000 Witnesses in local congregations in Nigeria, in inviting all to hear the solid reasons for confidence in the hope promised in the Bible during a Bible-based lecture to be held during the week of April 4.

‘Living with the hope found in the Bible is so reassuring even those who have lost loved ones in death are not hopeless,” said Olusegun Eroyemi, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria.

‘God’s original purpose is for the paradise condition of the garden of Eden to be extended globally. His purpose has never changed and will soon be realised,’ Eroyemi said.

Faith in these promises has helped 55-year-old Chuks Ejelonu, who lives in Lagos, to see obstacles as stepping-stones. He has been blind since when he was five months old.

‘Sometimes I feel a deep sense of loneliness, even when people are around me,” Chuks said. In the last 22 years, since he became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he has been sustained by the hope found in the Bible.

‘That I will see with these eyes in the new world, appreciating colours, seeing the faces of friends and loved ones, in a world without sickness and suffering, gladdens my heart.’

Mary Anyosah who lives in Delta State has been widowed for 26 years and recently lost her daughter.

‘The death of my daughter turned my world upside down. She was very caring and very attentive to my needs,” she said. For 56 years Mary has built her life around the hope she found in the Bible as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

‘I’m sure that she will be resurrected along with my other loved ones I have lost in death,’ she stated.