Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW) said it has translated the Holy Scriptures into Igbo, Yoruba, Isoko and Efik languages.

It also disclosed that its website has also been translated into 31 other Nigerian languages, including Nigerian sign language, Berom, Como Karim, Ebira, Ejagham, Fulfulde, Igala, Kamwe, Tarok and Yala among others.

JW spokesman in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, disclosed this ahead of today’s celebration of International Mother Language Day.

He said indigenous languages remains the best way to deliver messages and penetrate people’s hearts.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses appreciate the need to reach people’s hearts using their mother tongue. This is especially true with regards to their message of hope for the future. t is well understood that the best way to motivate humans is to speak to them in the language that reaches the heart.”

According to him, the movement also released the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Igbo on April 4, 2021, in addition to the Yoruba, Isoko, and Efik languages.

He stated that JW has over 600,000 video and audio materials in a variety of languages on different subjects to help people in need.

Some of the subjects covered in the materials include: How to Break Free From Drug Addiction, Surviving the First Year of Marriage, Maintaining Commitment in Your Marriage, Am I Ready to Date? Is This Person Right for Me? The Best Help for Those Who Grieve, Is Life Worth Living When Disaster Strikes? How God’s Care Can Benefit You. Coping with Pandemic Anxiety, and many more.

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.

It was first announced by the United Nations Education and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) on 17 November 1999 and was formally recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002.