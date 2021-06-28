By Moses Akaigwe

As the global automotive industry embraces electric traction and gas as substitutes to fossil fuel, Nigeria does not seem to have been left behind in this drive towards alternative-fuel vehicles.

This is thanks to the efforts by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) with the director-general, Jelani Aliyu, in the driver’s seat.

It is against this backdrop that the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the umbrella body for journalists covering the automobile sector, plans to follow the current trend during this year’s annual training and capacity-building workshop for its members in order to update their reporting skills.

The event is scheduled to hold on July 29 at Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

As the guest speaker, Aliyu is expected to speak on the theme “Migration from Petrol to Electric and Gas-Powered Vehicles: Opportunities and Challenges for Nigeria.’’

A statement by the chairman of the NAJA, Mike Ochonma, explained that the annual event is aimed at providing a robust refresher course for auto journalists to enhance their efficiency, especially in view of the new electric car technology that is gradually being accepted in many countries.

According to the NAJA chairman, “The need for training and retraining cannot be over emphasized especially in the 21st century which is largely driven by the knowledge economy.

“Given the challenges of the times, NAJA’s resolve to continually equip members across the nation with relevant skills, and acquaint them with modern trends, tools and techniques for enhanced and effective performance is further demonstrated through this upcoming seminar.”

He stated that the seminar was being organised in collaboration with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s auto industry.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.