Two years after vocal powerhouse, Jemiriye bagged Outstanding International Artist award at the 10th AD King Foundation Youth Empowerment Awards and Gala in Atlanta, USA, the talented singer is returning to perform at the 90th birthday of civil rights martriach, Mrs. Naomi Barbara King.

Another Nigerian star singer, Davido will headline the show and would join Jemiriye and other artistes to thrill guests at the event.

Mrs. King is the widow of Rev. Alfred Daniel (AD) King, sister-in-law to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Dr. Christine King Farris.

Jemiriye, who for many years has been involved in advocacy from her base in Pittsburgh, has been using her voice as tool to shape the society.

In October, Jemiriye had a show tagged:

‘Adekunle Gold and Jemiriye Live in Concert’ held at The Spirit Lounge, Pittsburgh, PA. The ticketed event was well attended, as the beautiful, elegant and charismatic singer with her six-man band delivered a night of Afrobeats bliss with hitmaker, Adekunle Gold.

However, the music was made possible by DJ Phemm.

Jemiriye is a force to reckon with in her generation. She is known for using her songs to campaign for the liberation of African women, child education, no to child marriage, and peace in Africa.

