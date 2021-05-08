Songstress and former Nigerian Idol star, Adeniji Jemiriye has reacted to the claims that she is romancing actor, Lateef Adedimeji.

While many were busy commenting on whether or not the romance story was true, Jemiriye has kept mum, inadvertently giving more life to the tale.

When Saturday Sun asked her to respond to the nagging tale of romance, she simply said, “No comment for now.”

However, on the heels of Nigerian Idol currently showing on television, Jemiriye has lent her voice to encourage contestants. “I’m a product of that prestigious platform, and I’d always encourage every contestant that the grand prize is great, but it guarantees nothing. Making it to the house alone makes you a star automatically. That is what to leverage on. The fame can culminate into the making of a greater you,” she says.