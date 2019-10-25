Following the conclusion of the shooting of her directorial debut film, Your Excellency, top actress, Funke Akindele will on December 12 join producer, Mo Abudu in premiering the movie.

According to a close source, Jenifa as Akindele is popularly called, is excited about the development. “After producing over 20 movies and several TV series, Jenifa has joined Nigeria’s galaxy of female movie directors. She now stands alongside Genevieve Nnaji, Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo as actress-cum director,” the source said.

Your Excellency tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump. Just when his campaign looks set for another disaster, Ajadi is ‘anointed’ by a major party and becomes a credible contender, all through the power of social media. As the political drama unfolds, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate, with little to offer voters except viral sound bites and amusing antics, can mount a serious challenge for the presidency.

Written by Yinka Ogun, Isioma Osaje and produced by James Amuta, Your Excellency top acts like features Kemi Lala-Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, and Akin Lewis. Others include Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Emmanuel OMG, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.