Chinelo Obogo

Actress and gospel singer, Jennifer Eliogu, and reggae artist, Righteousman, are among those expected to act as judges for ‘The Gospel Talash,’ a singing competition.

The competition is organised by Word Base Assembly, Okota, Lagos; the church’s General Overseer, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka, said the annual event is a community service offered by the church and is targeted at helping young people within Okota community and its environs to identify, grow and nurture their God-given talents while ultimately winning souls.

The competition is for persons between the ages of 10 – 40 years and there are big prizes to be won. The winner gets N100,000 and free music production and the first runner up gets N50,000 and free music production. The second runner up gets N30,000 and free music production.

Entries are open and those who wish to participate must follow and tag @bishoperumaka, @championscoalition and @wordbasehq on instagram. They should also send a two-minute video of them singing their favourite gospel song on instagram using #Thegospeltalash hastag and tag the above instagram handles.

Contestants will be picked from there and this will be followed by physical auditioning of 50 people where the top ten performers will be scheduled for the grand finale.