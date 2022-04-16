A timely warning has been handed to young Nigerians about the danger of indiscriminate posting of content on social media.

The counsel came from a three-minute video titled, “The Internet Never Forgets” by Jennifer Ebele Onyekwelu-Udoka aka JenniFrank, a social media influencer. She told Saturday Sun: “We should be careful of what we put out on social media, as the Internet never forgets. When people are going through stuff in their personal lives, they put it out on social media; some people even blackmail others and put it on social media. My video is a reminder that this can have long-term consequences that may not be so pleasant, so we should be careful of what we share.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In the video, which addresses the current trend of over-sharing on the Internet and its long-lasting effects, the Tik Tok queen’s amazing acting talent was on full display as she goes through a plethora of emotions – fear, anger, regret, sadness, and resignation.