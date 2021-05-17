Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN), a premier pan-Nigerian organisation focused on building a united Nigeria, has supported the latest call by the southern governors for a national dialogue to salvage the country.

In a statement signed by Saminu Turaki, JEPUIN chairman; Raymond Dokpesi, deputy chairman; and Tony Uranta, executive secretary, the group said: “Our focus is on building a united Nigeria on the foundation of justice, equity and fairness and we are greatly encouraged by the outcome of the meeting of southern governors on May 11 to seek ways of addressing the security and political crisis facing the nation.

“JEPUIN strongly implores the northern governors to endorse their southern compatriots to quickly manifest the way forward for a better, stable Nigeria based on rule of law.”

The group affirms that the positive recommendations, resulting from the southern governors’ meeting as contained in the communiqué, will go a long way to douse the tension in the country if implemented.

It urged Nigerian governors to stand as one, and urgently take practical steps to bring about their stated positions for the good of Nigeria and its citizenry.

According to the statement “JEPUIN also applauds the governors for their call to restructure the country, paving way for the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula, and creation of other laws and institutions which would legitimately advance the country’s commitment to and practice of true federalism.”