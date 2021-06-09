JEPUIN canvases support for inter-faith initiative for peace

… Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Onaiyekan, Sultan of Sokoto to attend

Daniel Kanu

Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN)–the premier pan-Nigerian organisation has urged Nigerians to rally support for the inter-faith peace initiative slated forThursday , this week.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, and Emeritus Catholic Cardinal of Abuja, Onaiyekan will lead the convocation meeting to seek solutions to the present Hydra-headed challenges in the land

In a statement signed by Senator Saminu Turaki (JEPUIN Chairman), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Deputy Chairman, JEPUIN and Tony I. Uranta.

Executive Secretary, JEPUIN, the group said that the peace initiative is a welcome development that needs every support from Nigerians.

The statement reads in part ” JEPUIN birthed early 2019 and focused on building a united Nigeria on the foundation of justice, equity and fairness, is heartened by the move of the Interfaith Initiative for Peace jointly led by former President Obasanjo, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, former Head of State Abdulsalami, and Emeritus Catholic Cardinal of Abuja Onaiyekan to convoke a meeting on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to seek solutions to the hydra-headed challenges facing our nation.

“Issues such as national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation and development, women and youth welfare and general progress are on the agenda for the Meeting. and this is heart warming and expected at this critical moment.

“JEPUIN notes that although the challenges facing the country are many, varied and seem daunting, they are not insurmountable if men and women of goodwill and good conscience honestly seek to find solutions and engage earnestly to see that their recommendations are followed through.

“We wish the conveners the best of outcomes. We also urge all Nigerians to give this initiative their full backing; and, pray that their deliberations will yield fruitful results which will be immensely beneficial to our nation”.