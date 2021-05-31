Jeral ‘JD’ Davis better known as “JD” has informed of his plans to host a basketball and music concert titled “LIBERTY EXPERIENCE CONCERT”. He said the concert will focus on basketball playoffs, fireworks and musical performances by different artistes.

“My aim is to organize and host an event where the whole family, both and young can experience, participate and also have fun on the Fourth of July” he says. The concert will be about basketball, fireworks displays, arena games and musical performances.

From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues. America has celebrated the signing of the Declaration of Independence by lighting off fireworks since its first anniversary in 1777. Individuals, communities and neighborhoods host festivities of some sort on the 4th.

JD says his objective is to provide a yearly go to event in that people can look forward to. “This event will be a platform for showcasing upcoming young men/women who are interested in being professional players” Davis said.

Jeral ‘JD’ Davis is the founder and editor-in-chief of TALL GLASS OF JEWELS, an urban contemporary lifestyle, music, entertainment and celebrity news blog, whose main objective is giving its followers current news, while dishing out life hacks and nuggets of advice to help you get ahead in life. Tall Glass Of Jewels is one of the fastest growing blogs receiving over 1 million impressions monthly. A retired professional basketball player JD is also a philanthropist and the owner of “Two Trees Tech LLC, a Fitness & Wellness outfit and social media marketing company, JM Social Media LLC.