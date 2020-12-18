By Rita Okoye

Up and coming artiste, Ani Jeremiah Chukwuebuka aka Jeriq has released a remix of his single, Remember featuring Afropop star, Phyno.

According to Jeriq, “Everybody on my team thought that if he (Phyno) was going to do it, it would take at least three or four months. But he sent it back the same day. Phyno is a genuine man and my mentor in the rap game. He doesn’t care how big or small you are. He’s a real musical person, like the genius kind, and I am humbled working with my mentor in the game.”

Signed to Kodmusic, Jeriq has previously featured Igbo rapper, Zoro in his viral trap song/video titled, No More Nleka and also released a six-track, Hood Boy Dreams EP, which got him a contract from his music label.